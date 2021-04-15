Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. 59,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

