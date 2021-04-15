Airbloc (ABL) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $12.20 million and $2,791.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Airbloc

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Buying and Selling Airbloc

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

