Alain Tremblay Sells 15,000 Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Alain Tremblay sold 15,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.07, for a total transaction of C$271,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$957,710.

Alain Tremblay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Alain Tremblay sold 23,000 shares of Savaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.74, for a total transaction of C$431,072.90.

TSE:SIS opened at C$17.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. Savaria Co. has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$19.03. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.61.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.69%.

SIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

