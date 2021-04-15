Alamos Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,959 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical volume of 2,274 call options.

AGI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,908. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.