Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $104.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Alaska Air Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.29.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.81. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 14,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $962,341.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,791 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,494.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,866,000 after acquiring an additional 973,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

