Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,744 shares of company stock worth $10,740,946. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $233.25 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $107.20 and a 12 month high of $237.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

