Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

