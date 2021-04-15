Albert D Mason Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 122,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 53,310 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 62,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ opened at $43.90 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

