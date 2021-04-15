Albert D Mason Inc. Makes New Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,157,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,654,000 after buying an additional 1,315,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.