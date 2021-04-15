Albert D Mason Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,121,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $476,235.00. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $128,756.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317 in the last ninety days. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

