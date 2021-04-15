Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Albert D Mason Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,817,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 169,942 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Tennant by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,938 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,696. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $81.49 on Thursday. Tennant has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $83.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

