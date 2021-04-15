Albert D Mason Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $23,293,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $38.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

