Albert D Mason Inc. Trims Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Albert D Mason Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.71.

CMI stock opened at $261.42 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

