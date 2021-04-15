Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.41% from the company’s current price.

ALIM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

