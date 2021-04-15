Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $107.00.

ALLE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.56.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. Allegion has a 1-year low of $89.83 and a 1-year high of $134.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.59 and a 200-day moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.85 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

