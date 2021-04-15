ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Stake Cut by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.20.

ALE opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

