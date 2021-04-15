Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 979 ($12.79) and last traded at GBX 970 ($12.67), with a volume of 26696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 972 ($12.70).

Specifically, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £703.72 ($919.41).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 921.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 890.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

