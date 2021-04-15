Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Alliant Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.88 on Thursday. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,394,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,868,000 after purchasing an additional 115,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

