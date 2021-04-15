Allianz (FRA:ALV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $193.11

Allianz SE (FRA:ALV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €193.11 ($227.19) and traded as high as €220.45 ($259.35). Allianz shares last traded at €219.15 ($257.82), with a volume of 606,025 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €239.00 ($281.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allianz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €215.69 ($253.76).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €193.39.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

