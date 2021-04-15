Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to post $24.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.99 million and the lowest is $10.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.99 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $32.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

