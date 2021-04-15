Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,493.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,280.05.

GOOG stock traded up $30.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,285.55. 22,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,101.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,209.71 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

