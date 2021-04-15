Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $35.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,277.66. 32,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,205.00 and a 1-year high of $2,273.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,841.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

