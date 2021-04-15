Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2,953.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,269.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,254.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,209.71 and a one year high of $2,289.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,101.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1,849.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after purchasing an additional 46,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after acquiring an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

