AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$23.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Sunday, December 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.48. 560,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,291. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$13.86 and a 52 week high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.97.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Research analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

