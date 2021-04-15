Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.00

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65), with a volume of 411890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).

The stock has a market capitalization of £37.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.97.

In other news, insider Martin Roy Varley bought 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £24,790 ($32,388.29). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 139,000 shares of company stock worth $4,495,000.

Altitude Group Company Profile (LON:ALT)

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

