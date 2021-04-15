ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 60.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ALX Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALXO stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.76.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $439,009.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,781,046.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $1,143,783.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,905,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,474 shares of company stock worth $2,131,942 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

