Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMADY. Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 125,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,743. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of -245.23 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.80.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.20 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amadeus IT Group

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

