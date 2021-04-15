Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,226 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

