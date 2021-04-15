Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,633,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $724.13 million, a P/E ratio of 317.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $19.82.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.48 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.