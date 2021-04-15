American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

AAL stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s revenue was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 82,560 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 51,286 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Airlines Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 103,919 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

