American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.46. 65,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,127,596. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

