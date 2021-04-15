American International Group Inc. Sells 4,795 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,579,000 after purchasing an additional 798,494 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 568,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,122,000. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.33 and a beta of 0.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.47.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

