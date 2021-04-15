American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target (up previously from $3.75) on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of AREC stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. American Resources has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $174.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

