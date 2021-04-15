American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of AMRB opened at $16.26 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in American River Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

