American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Shares of AMRB stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. State Street Corp bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 337,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

