American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 76.9% in March

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the March 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 29,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,348. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

