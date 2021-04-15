AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 20,914 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total value of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ABC opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

