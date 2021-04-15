AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $141.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $131.11 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

