Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,185.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,952,964. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.