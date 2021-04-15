Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.56.

AMRX opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

