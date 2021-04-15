Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 79,443 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,443 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 334.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.