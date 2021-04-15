Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.77 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 508.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $16,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $42.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

