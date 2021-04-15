Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $18.93 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,420 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after purchasing an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after purchasing an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after purchasing an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $65.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $65.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.