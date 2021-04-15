Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110,655 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $21,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

