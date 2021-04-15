Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $19,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 54,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,613.00 on Thursday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,710.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,438.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $875.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

