Analysts Anticipate Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. Aphria posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Aphria’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

Aphria stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aphria by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Aphria by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aphria by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Aphria by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

