Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

BIG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. The company had a trading volume of 523,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

