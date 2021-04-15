Analysts Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

