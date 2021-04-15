Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.67 Billion

Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post sales of $23.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.27 billion and the lowest is $22.54 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $108.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $111.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $136.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Wedbush downgraded Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $21,104,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,505,631 shares of company stock valued at $418,830,056. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.00 on Friday, hitting $307.82. 14,532,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,390,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.63. Facebook has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

