Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.42 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report sales of $74.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.60 million. Gogo posted sales of $184.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $310.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $329.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $346.36 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $360.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Gogo by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gogo by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 196,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.73. 1,307,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.